Photo 1588
Fascinating Fungi
I spotted this in the distance from the path so traversed ferns and brambles to find a good angle for a shot of this 3-tier specimen.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
11
1
365
DC-TZ200
13th July 2022 4:28pm
Corinne
Seems to grow in all directions !
July 13th, 2022
