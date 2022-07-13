Previous
Fascinating Fungi by gaf005
Fascinating Fungi

I spotted this in the distance from the path so traversed ferns and brambles to find a good angle for a shot of this 3-tier specimen.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne ace
Seems to grow in all directions !
July 13th, 2022  
