Peace by gaf005
Peace

A beautiful scene to start the day on the walk to St Catherine's church Ventnor where I was preaching.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Dawn ace
Lovely scenery
September 25th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wonderful way to start the day
September 25th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
September 25th, 2022  
