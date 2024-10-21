Sign up
Photo 2419
Angel's Bonnet
The current wet conditions are ideal for mushrooms but I am concerned that they are growing around the root of one of my favourite roses, when they normally flourish where there is rotting wood.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags
ace
A delightful capture!
October 21st, 2024
