Angel's Bonnet by gaf005
Photo 2419

Angel's Bonnet

The current wet conditions are ideal for mushrooms but I am concerned that they are growing around the root of one of my favourite roses, when they normally flourish where there is rotting wood.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
A delightful capture!
October 21st, 2024  
