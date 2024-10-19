Previous
Veni, vidi, vici. by gaf005
Photo 2417

Veni, vidi, vici.

'I came, I saw, I conkered', with apologies to Julius Caesar. 'Thank you guys for bringing me here to collect my conkers - I’m loving this!' said our six year old grandson. We must have collected over 200.
Diana ace
How wondetful that you did this together. Beautiful close up and detail.
October 19th, 2024  
