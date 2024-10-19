Sign up
Previous
Photo 2417
Veni, vidi, vici.
'I came, I saw, I conkered', with apologies to Julius Caesar. 'Thank you guys for bringing me here to collect my conkers - I’m loving this!' said our six year old grandson. We must have collected over 200.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
17th October 2024 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How wondetful that you did this together. Beautiful close up and detail.
October 19th, 2024
