Previous
Photo 2418
Elegant
The Blue Crane was magnificent and since it was impossible to capture a photo of the full bird, a close up of its weirdly shaped head had to suffice.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
2
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
28th September 2024 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Lovely feather colour.
October 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Super closeup and detail!
October 20th, 2024
