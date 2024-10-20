Previous
Elegant
Elegant

The Blue Crane was magnificent and since it was impossible to capture a photo of the full bird, a close up of its weirdly shaped head had to suffice.
20th October 2024

George

Lesley Aldridge ace
Lovely feather colour.
October 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Super closeup and detail!
October 20th, 2024  
