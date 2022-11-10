Sign up
Photo 1708
Radiant
As we drove up the side road, this rose caught my eye with its stunning variety of colour. When we parked, I walked back to capture it in a photo to find the textures and shape equally wonderful. Well worth it!
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1708
photos
85
followers
78
following
467% complete
View this month »
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
10th November 2022 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
