Photo 2043
Feathers
This Pampas Grass shimmers in the bright sunlight with no inkling of the couple sat on the bench behind it.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne
ace
Lovely shot. And I love its shimmer. However, it is a declared noxious weed in many parts of Australia, especially NSW, as it is highly invasive.
October 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
I love pampas grass but as Suzanne said it is considered a noxious weed here in Australia.
Love the lighting.
October 11th, 2023
