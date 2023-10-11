Previous
Feathers by gaf005
Photo 2043

Feathers

This Pampas Grass shimmers in the bright sunlight with no inkling of the couple sat on the bench behind it.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Lovely shot. And I love its shimmer. However, it is a declared noxious weed in many parts of Australia, especially NSW, as it is highly invasive.
October 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
I love pampas grass but as Suzanne said it is considered a noxious weed here in Australia.

Love the lighting.
October 11th, 2023  
