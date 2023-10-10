Sign up
Previous
Photo 2042
Pollinators
The Blue Anise Sage plants were attracting an amazing number of bees on a sunny October day, considering autumn beckons.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
3
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2042
photos
90
followers
68
following
559% complete
View this month »
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
9th October 2023 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Larry Steager
ace
Nice
October 10th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
Great shot!
October 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 10th, 2023
