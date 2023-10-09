Previous
High and Mighty by gaf005
High and Mighty

This giant sequoia was one of many magnificent trees we saw today at Nymans National Trust on a wonderful 'summer' October afternoon.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Wow, that’s impressive
