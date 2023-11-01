Previous
Anticipation by gaf005
Anticipation

Storm Ciaran is not due to hit us fully on the south coast until tomorrow but already the skies are dark and the sea is surging.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful, very atmospheric
November 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Stay safe and dry! Really gorgeous capture of the sea and sky.
November 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
November 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous image
November 1st, 2023  
