Photo 2064
Anticipation
Storm Ciaran is not due to hit us fully on the south coast until tomorrow but already the skies are dark and the sea is surging.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful, very atmospheric
November 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Stay safe and dry! Really gorgeous capture of the sea and sky.
November 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
November 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous image
November 1st, 2023
