Fairytale Folly by gaf005
Fairytale Folly

This 'castle' in the grounds of Wentworth Gardens was built out of fierce family rivalry in the 1730s to give the impression that the family had lived there for centuries.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 31st, 2023  
Mags ace
I think I could hang out there and shoot for hours.
October 31st, 2023  
