Hanging on. by gaf005
Photo 2066

Hanging on.

In the aftermath of storm Ciaran the flowers have blown away but this single petal has survived and is clinging on.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley ace
Fab detail and colours
November 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Rather beautiful fav
November 3rd, 2023  
