Photo 2067
Striking
As the flowers fade and the skies are dull, this colourful cluster of berries stands out. What a shame that its name is 'Stinking Iris'.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2067
6
1
1
365
DC-TZ200
3rd November 2023 2:28pm
