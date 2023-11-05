Sign up
Previous
Photo 2068
Alternative.
Today we went out hoping to catch a stunning sunset but instead we were drenched by a downpour. So here is a scenic shot from the other day.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
27th October 2023 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Awesome landscape
November 5th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful pastoral scene.
November 5th, 2023
