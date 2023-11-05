Previous
Alternative. by gaf005
Photo 2068

Alternative.

Today we went out hoping to catch a stunning sunset but instead we were drenched by a downpour. So here is a scenic shot from the other day.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
566% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Awesome landscape
November 5th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful pastoral scene.
November 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise