Photo 2069
Survivors
In spite of recent high winds and torrential rain the autumn colours have survived and when the sun came out they blazed, even if the sun did not reach the sundial in the foreground.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, colours jump right off the screen
November 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful autumn colours.
November 6th, 2023
