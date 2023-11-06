Previous
Survivors by gaf005
Photo 2069

Survivors

In spite of recent high winds and torrential rain the autumn colours have survived and when the sun came out they blazed, even if the sun did not reach the sundial in the foreground.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
566% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Wow, colours jump right off the screen
November 6th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful autumn colours.
November 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise