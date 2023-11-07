Previous
Shapely by gaf005
Shapely

These ornamental pumpkins squashed in a display make rather gourd subjects for a photo.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
Lovely Fall inspired composition
November 7th, 2023  
