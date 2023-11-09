Previous
Lookout by gaf005
Lookout

The scene from the viewing platform in front of yesterday's post, Scotney Mansion, is equally stunning with its autumnal view of Scotney Castle.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
John Falconer
Nicely composed.
November 9th, 2023  
Diana
Fabulous view and beautiful colours.
November 9th, 2023  
