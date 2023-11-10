Sign up
Photo 2073
Nearer
A closer look at Scorton Castle which was in the distance yesterday and if you look carefully on the left you can see workers undergoing the long and laborious task of cutting the reeds.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
6th November 2023 4:32pm
