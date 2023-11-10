Previous
Nearer by gaf005
Photo 2073

Nearer

A closer look at Scorton Castle which was in the distance yesterday and if you look carefully on the left you can see workers undergoing the long and laborious task of cutting the reeds.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
567% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise