Closer still. by gaf005
Photo 2075

Closer still.

This up-close image of Scotney Castle reveals access to the second floor is by stairs on the outside. Precarious!
12th November 2023

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
Fabulous
November 12th, 2023  
