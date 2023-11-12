Sign up
Photo 2075
Closer still.
This up-close image of Scotney Castle reveals access to the second floor is by stairs on the outside. Precarious!
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
6th November 2023 4:43pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 12th, 2023
