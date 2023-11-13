Previous
Knobbly. by gaf005
Photo 2076

Knobbly.

What a warty gourd.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Larry Steager ace
Cool capture.
November 14th, 2023  
Cathy
I just love unique pumpkins!
November 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
How strange
November 14th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Certainly warty! Well spotted. and Well photographed.
November 14th, 2023  
