While visiting friends in Louth, Lincolnshire, we went to Skegness to find it bleak and deserted out of season, with such a strange pier and the inevitable lone detectorist.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
November 14th, 2023  
amyK ace
Nice pano of the empty beach…
November 15th, 2023  
