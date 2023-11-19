Previous
Autumn close up. by gaf005
Autumn close up.

The stunning autumn colours are very different up close but still hold a beauty of their own.
19th November 2023

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Granny7(Denise)
Lovely
Lovely
November 19th, 2023  
