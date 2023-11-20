Previous
Autumn shades by gaf005
Photo 2083

Autumn shades

What a view with such contrasting colours.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Granny7(Denise) ace
stunning colours and reflections
November 20th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous colours. Well done.
November 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a peaceful scene.
November 20th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Stunning
November 20th, 2023  
