Previous
Photo 2083
Autumn shades
What a view with such contrasting colours.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
4
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2083
photos
94
followers
69
following
570% complete
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
17th November 2023 4:15pm
Granny7(Denise)
ace
stunning colours and reflections
November 20th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous colours. Well done.
November 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a peaceful scene.
November 20th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Stunning
November 20th, 2023
