Previous
Photo 2084
Beautiful Bark.
The shapes, tones and textures are phenomenal.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
6
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
17th November 2023 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
So different what is the tree ?
November 21st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I echo Dawn's question. Whatever it is it's amazing
November 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh, yes I love tree bark photos and this one is a great find.
November 21st, 2023
George
ace
@Dawn
. My app says ‘silver birch’ but I’m not convinced it is.
November 21st, 2023
Lesley
ace
I’d never have guessed that that is what it is. Nice find
November 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 21st, 2023
