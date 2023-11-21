Previous
Beautiful Bark. by gaf005
Beautiful Bark.

The shapes, tones and textures are phenomenal.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Dawn ace
So different what is the tree ?
November 21st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I echo Dawn's question. Whatever it is it's amazing
November 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh, yes I love tree bark photos and this one is a great find.
November 21st, 2023  
George ace
@Dawn. My app says ‘silver birch’ but I’m not convinced it is.
November 21st, 2023  
Lesley ace
I’d never have guessed that that is what it is. Nice find
November 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 21st, 2023  
