Contrasting Colours. by gaf005
Contrasting Colours.

One of the things I love about Autumn is the stunning diversity of colours in a single view.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C
This is art in nature! A beautiful capture!
November 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2023  
