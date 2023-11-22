Sign up
Previous
Photo 2085
Contrasting Colours.
One of the things I love about Autumn is the stunning diversity of colours in a single view.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
17th November 2023 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
This is art in nature! A beautiful capture!
November 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2023
