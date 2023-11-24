Previous
Dangling by gaf005
Photo 2087

Dangling

Amidst the amazing autumn colours were these round seed balls hanging from an oriental plane tree.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
571% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Very nice shot.
November 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful textures and colors
November 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise