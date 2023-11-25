Sign up
Photo 2088
My Beauty,
On my walk this afternoon, a beautiful cold autumn day, I was delighted to come across a falconer admiring his magnificent bird before letting it go for its flight.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
