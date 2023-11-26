Previous
Snack time. by gaf005
Photo 2089

Snack time.

I met up with the falconer later in my walk and witnessed the falcon returning, enticed back for a tasty snack.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

George


@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Babs ace

What a beauty. fav.
November 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful image. He's a beautiful bird
November 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard

Fabulous
Fabulous
November 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Such a nice sharp shot
November 26th, 2023  
