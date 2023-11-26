Sign up
Previous
Photo 2089
Snack time.
I met up with the falconer later in my walk and witnessed the falcon returning, enticed back for a tasty snack.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Babs
What a beauty. fav.
November 26th, 2023
Corinne C
Wonderful image. He's a beautiful bird
November 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
November 26th, 2023
Milanie
Such a nice sharp shot
November 26th, 2023
What a beauty. fav.