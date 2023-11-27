Previous
Almost Winter by gaf005
Photo 2090

Almost Winter

Golden Autumn leaves are clinging on but bare branches are emerging.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous colours.
November 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely colours
November 27th, 2023  
