Previous
Photo 2090
Almost Winter
Golden Autumn leaves are clinging on but bare branches are emerging.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
17th November 2023 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous colours.
November 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely colours
November 27th, 2023
