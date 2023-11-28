Previous
Calm by gaf005
On a beautiful autumn afternoon a solitary container ship can be seen on the horizon in the shipping lane. So peaceful.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
A great minimalist image. All this blue makes me think of summer and vacation while here we're opening the door to winter :-)
November 28th, 2023  
