Low tide by gaf005
Low tide

Revealing the stones and structures which will soon disappear under the waves once more, with a beautiful backdrop of the setting sun.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
