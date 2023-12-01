Sign up
Previous
Photo 2094
Going Down
The view from above the 75 steps is beautiful but even more daunting, especially for those of you who commented about your knees!
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
7
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2094
photos
96
followers
71
following
573% complete
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
28th November 2023 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Nice lines in this
December 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Knees? Oh my and what about vertigo. =)
December 1st, 2023
Milanie
ace
This is even scarier from this pov
December 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Impressive perspective and an amazing place!
December 1st, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Great capture and pov.
December 1st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
(I think I might struggle on my crutches!!)
December 1st, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Id definitely struggle and the pebbles are a bit daunting - but … it’s a great shot
December 1st, 2023
