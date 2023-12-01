Previous
Going Down by gaf005
Going Down

The view from above the 75 steps is beautiful but even more daunting, especially for those of you who commented about your knees!
1st December 2023

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
amyK ace
Nice lines in this
December 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Knees? Oh my and what about vertigo. =)
December 1st, 2023  
Milanie ace
This is even scarier from this pov
December 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Impressive perspective and an amazing place!
December 1st, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Great capture and pov.
December 1st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
(I think I might struggle on my crutches!!)
December 1st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Id definitely struggle and the pebbles are a bit daunting - but … it’s a great shot
December 1st, 2023  
