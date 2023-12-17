Previous
Hanging by gaf005
Photo 2110

Hanging

It's strange what people hang on Christmas trees - but cute.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
578% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise