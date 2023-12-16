Sign up
Photo 2109
Look up
Ironical that in the church photo group's photoshoot at a Christmas Tree Festival, the photo I was most pleased with was one of the roof!
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C
ace
The perfect symmetry and the warm tones are so appealing!
December 16th, 2023
