And now for something completely different. by gaf005
And now for something completely different.

In contrast to yesterday's illuminations, here is a radically alternative way to decorate a house for Christmas!!
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Larry Steager ace
LOL that is great. Well spotted!
December 15th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Excellent! Fabulous decorations
December 15th, 2023  
