And it rained. by gaf005
And it rained.

It didn't stop all day. I suspect few Christmas cards were posted in this postbox!
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
A great find!
December 19th, 2023  
