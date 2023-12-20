Previous
Good morning. by gaf005
Good morning.

On clear mornings our sunrises are stunning, and the good thing is that as it is almost the shortest day of the year here in the UK, you don't need to get up early to witness them.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
