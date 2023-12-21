Previous
Christmas approaches by gaf005
Photo 2114

Christmas approaches

While the original meaning of 'Christ'mas almost vanishes amidst hectic preparations and consumerist compulsions, some of the symbols reawaken the value of the Light of the World.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
579% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lovely Christmas pic
December 21st, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise