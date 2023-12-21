Sign up
Previous
Photo 2114
Christmas approaches
While the original meaning of 'Christ'mas almost vanishes amidst hectic preparations and consumerist compulsions, some of the symbols reawaken the value of the Light of the World.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
2
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C
ace
A lovely Christmas pic
December 21st, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
December 21st, 2023
