Photo 2121
Mild
The weather experts declare this to be England's warmest Christmas for decades and this Berberis agrees, coming into flower before its allotted time.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
28th December 2023 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
What a beauty! Love the blue and green leaves too!
December 28th, 2023
