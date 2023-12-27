Previous
Sun Dog by gaf005
Photo 2120

Sun Dog

As we arrived at the car park cloud iridescence caused this beautiful rainbow effect in the sky.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise