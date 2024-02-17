Sign up
Photo 2172
Big Birthday
On my 70th birthday we had a family day out at Herstmonceux Observatory - you can just see our two grandsons in blue. I enjoyed trying out my new 16-300 lens with this shot, and was impressed by the close up of the lads and another macro photo.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
17th February 2024 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Happy Birthday. What a great place to visit.
February 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wishing you a very happy birthday. Nice capture.
February 17th, 2024
