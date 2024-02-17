Previous
Big Birthday by gaf005
Photo 2172

Big Birthday

On my 70th birthday we had a family day out at Herstmonceux Observatory - you can just see our two grandsons in blue. I enjoyed trying out my new 16-300 lens with this shot, and was impressed by the close up of the lads and another macro photo.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Babs ace
Happy Birthday. What a great place to visit.
February 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wishing you a very happy birthday. Nice capture.
February 17th, 2024  
