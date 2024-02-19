Previous
Batemans

With a respite from the rain we visited the home of Rudyard Kipling and walked in the delightful grounds. I took a few rather dull shots of this and then out came the sun and it made all the difference.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
A fabulous perspective! I'd love to visit Kipling's house! I hope you have pics of the inside to share with us :-)
February 19th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Nice capture.
February 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a great experience and capture!
February 19th, 2024  
