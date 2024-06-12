Previous
Purple by gaf005
Purple

The 'Canterbury Bells' were stunning both before and after the rain.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a vibrant color! Great close up.
June 12th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture.
June 12th, 2024  
