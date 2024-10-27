Previous
Valiant Effort by gaf005
Valiant Effort

I was amazed to see the roses flowering so late into autumn but at last they have succumbed to the cold wet conditions.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
Great shot! The mold detail is amazing.
October 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Still looking beautiful in its final days.
October 27th, 2024  
