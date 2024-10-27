Sign up
Photo 2425
Valiant Effort
I was amazed to see the roses flowering so late into autumn but at last they have succumbed to the cold wet conditions.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
2
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2425
photos
98
followers
74
following
664% complete
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
27th October 2024 5:37pm
Mags
ace
Great shot! The mold detail is amazing.
October 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Still looking beautiful in its final days.
October 27th, 2024
