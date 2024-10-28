Sign up
Previous
Photo 2426
Conkers.
Another splendid seasonal offering from the horse chestnut tree
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2426
photos
98
followers
74
following
664% complete
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
17th October 2024 5:47pm
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
These are so cool and this is a lovely shot! Anyone still play games with them on a string?
October 28th, 2024
