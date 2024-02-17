Previous
Bullring, Birmingham by gaillambert
Photo 751

Bullring, Birmingham

17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
205% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Love this!
February 17th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah you’re here! Nice angle to get that reflection.
February 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great pop of yellow and reflection.
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise