Previous
Next
Somebody's Watching Me 2... by gardencat
Photo 1980

Somebody's Watching Me 2...

In desperation for a subject, I was looking to photograph the texture of some of the tree branches when I got that strange feeling that I was being observed. You never know who or what is out there in the garden. Could it be an Ent?

#1 in the 'Watching' series: https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2020-06-13

18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
542% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise