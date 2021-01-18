Sign up
Photo 1980
Somebody's Watching Me 2...
In desperation for a subject, I was looking to photograph the texture of some of the tree branches when I got that strange feeling that I was being observed. You never know who or what is out there in the garden. Could it be an Ent?
#1 in the 'Watching' series:
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2020-06-13
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Tags
tree
,
eyes
,
watching
