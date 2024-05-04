Sign up
Photo 3150
White Daffodils
I don't have many spring bulbs in my garden anymore (too many squirrels maybe) but I do have one patch of white daffodils that have survived over the years.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
spring
