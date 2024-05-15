Previous
Magnolia Tree with Bluejay by gardencat
Photo 3161

Magnolia Tree with Bluejay

A Charming jay, sitting in the magnolia tree, waiting for me to give him a peanut.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Anne ace
Beautiful shot of this lovely bird
May 15th, 2024  
