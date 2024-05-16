Previous
Columbine Bud by gardencat
Columbine Bud

In the shady garden, the Aquilegia flowers are popping up all over the place and here is one of them that will probably open white. Behind is another purple bud.
16th May 2024

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
